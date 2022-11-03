Route 48 crash leaves transmission pole hanging over roadway Thursday

The damaged transmission pole on Route 48 Thursday. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A transmission pole was damaged in a morning crash on Route 48 in Peconic, leaving it hanging over the roadway and forcing traffic to be rerouted for much of the day.

The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. just west of Peconic Lane. The damaged pole did not lead to any outages, according to PSEG Long Island.

Crews from PSEG responded “quickly to keep the area safe until a pole replacement crew could arrive with the new pole,” a spokesperson said.

The pole replacement crew was on site in the afternoon to replace the pole.

The damaged pole was on the south side of the road. As of 4 p.m., eastbound lanes remained closed on Route 48 but westbound lanes were open. Traffic control officers from the Southold Town police department were on scene to help with traffic.

Information on the initial crash was not immediately available.