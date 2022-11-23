Beloved father, brother and son Scott Oliver passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Rochester, N.Y. He was 57.

He was born in Greenport, N.Y., where he spent most of his life and was known as the co-owner (with his father) of Wayside Market in Southold, N.Y., for many years. Friends and family fondly remember his love of clamming, collecting antiques and cracking jokes.

A graduate of Johnson & Wales University’s culinary school, he had a passion for food and cooking, which lives on in his daughter, Laura Oliver.

Scott was predeceased by his father, John Oliver. Besides his daughter, he is survived by his mother, Adrienne Oliver; sister, Susan Oliver (Edward Russo); and nephew Mitchell White.

One of his final gestures of generosity was the gift of organ donation.

This is a paid notice.