Steven Lawrence “Larry” Reiter of Greenport died at home Aug. 9. He was 77.

Larry was born Sept. 19, 1944, in Greenport.

He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia, brother, Peter, and his parents, Frances and William. He is survived by his best friend, Jean Eckardt, their dog, Pixie; his cousin, Anne McDowell; and extended family.

Larry was a graduate of Suffolk Community College. He worked for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on a research vessel and painted homes for many years.

He was a huge baseball fan who loved the Mets, scalloping in the Peconic Bay, and most of all, his friends and family. Larry will be remembered as always upbeat, for his sense of humor and a great laugh, his family said.

Larry was cremated and a service was held at Hashamomack Cemetery Oct. 30, officiated by Pastor Daniel Reiter.

