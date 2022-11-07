Victoria G. (Danowski) Heaney

Victoria ‘Vicki’ Heaney

Victoria “Vicki” Heaney passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 95, from complications following a fall that broke her hip and partial hip-replacement surgery. Vicki was with all three of her surviving children: Michael Heaney, Jo Anne “Jody” Heaney and Bernadette “Bea” Crimi.

Vicki was born in Mattituck, N.Y., in 1926, later graduating from Mattituck High School and from business school in New York City. She married Joseph Heaney (deceased in 1999) in 1948 and they spent most of their 50-plus years together living in Greenport, N.Y. They had four children: the three noted above and Mark Heaney (deceased in 2010).

Vicki spent most of her career years working as the bookkeeper for Greenport High School. After hours and in retirement, Vicki enjoyed working in the garden and maintaining their yard. Vicki and Joe spent many years traveling the world together and Vicki continued that after Joe’s death.

Vicki was also an avid reader, bowler and dancer and active in many other ways. For the last two-and-a half years Vicki lived with Bea and her husband, Sal, in Placida, Fla., and the Adirondacks in New York.

Vicki is survived by her son Michael and wife Karen; grandchildren Jason Heaney, Shannon Traphagen, Brianne Stallone and husband Nick Stallone; and great-grandchildren Sophia and Dominic. She is survived by her daughter Bea Crimi and husband Sal Crimi; and daughter Jody Heaney. She is survived by grandchildren Nicholas Heaney, Cory James Heaney, and Kimberly Gilliam and husband Tony Gilliam; and great-grandchildren Brianna and Spencer.

Services are not finalized at this time but will be held in the spring or summer of 2023.

This is a paid notice.