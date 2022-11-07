Voter’s Guide 2022: Candidates, endorsements, polling places

A polling station in Riverhead. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Voters across Suffolk County will head to the polls tomorrow, Nov. 8, to cast ballots deciding a long list of contested races and propositions.

In Southold, voters will elect candidates for Congress, state Senate and Assembly as well as decide on a proposal to create a half percent real estate transfer tax that would be deposited in a community housing fund to address the local affordable housing crisis.

There are two additional ballot proposals that would address environmental initiatives throughout New York State and set term limits for the offices of county executive, county legislator and county comptroller.

Voters will also cast ballots on several statewide elections this year, headlined by the big ticket item: incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the race for governor.

Beyond the gubernatorial race, there are contested races for U.S. Senate, state Attorney General, state comptroller, Suffolk County clerk and county comptroller.

There are several judge positions on the ballot, with most candidates running with the backing of the Democratic, Republican and Conservative parties.

The Suffolk Times has you covered with everything you need to know before voting. Scroll below for profiles on the candidates, endorsements and a list of Election Day polling places.

Candidates

Election 2022: Meet the candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate and Assembly

Election 2022: Race for governor headlines election that includes several statewide races

Propositions

Election 2022: Breaking down ballot propositions, from affordable housing to clean water and term limits

Endorsements

Election 2022: The Suffolk Times’ endorsements

Where to vote

Voters who didn’t participate in early or absentee voting must vote at their specific location for their election district. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Unsure of your election district? Visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Here’s where to vote on Election Day:

• Election Districts 17, 18: Cutchogue East Elementary School, 34900 Main Road, Cutchogue

• ED 11: Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue

• ED 3: East Marion Fireman’s Hall, 9065 Main Road, East Marion

• ED 1: Fishers Island Community Center, 66 Hound Lane, Fishers Island

• ED 6: Greenport Fire Department, 236 Third St., Greenport

• EDs 4, 5 and 7: Greenport High School, 720 Front St., Greenport

• EDs 12, 13, 15 and 16: Mattituck High School, 15125 Main Road, Mattituck • ED 2: Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient

• ED 8: Southold Fire Department, 55135 Main Road, Southold

• EDs 9, 14 and 19: Southold High School, 420 Oaklawn Ave., Southold

• ED 10: Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic