Victor Joseph Zupa of Southold died Dec. 16, 2022, at the age of 80.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father Peter Garry officiating. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or Archbishop Molloy High School.

A celebration of Mr. Zupa’s life is planned for the near future.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.