Alba Sucich of Southold died Dec. 7, 2022. She was 100.



The family will receive visitors Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following, at noon, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Church in Nerezine, Italy. Checks may be made out to The Committee for the Churches of Nerezine and mailed to Nives Mattiasich, 384 Arkansas Drive, Valley Stream, NY 11580.