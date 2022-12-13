Southold resident Anna Gerke Donnelly died Dec. 5, 2022, at age 92.

Born Aug. 24, 1930, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of William and Freida (Zveller) Gerke.

Ms. Donnelly held a bachelor’s degree. She married Warren Donnelly Oct. 16, 1973, in Springfield Gardens, N.Y. She worked for the City of New York.

Predeceased by her husband in 2010, she is survived by nieces and nephews and her caregiver, Belita Borum.

Services took place Dec. 12 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 682, Greenport, NY 11944.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.