Anne G. Flood

1944 – 2022

Anne G. Flood, a longtime resident of Pelham Manor and Greenport, N.Y., suddenly passed away on Dec. 6, 2022, in Pelham Manor, N.Y., with her devoted husband by her side.

She was 78 years old, having been born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 5, 1944, to Edward and Mildred (McPartland) Wennerholm, both from Brooklyn.

Anne is survived by her beloved husband and partner of 52 years, James Flood, whom she married in 1970. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Wennerholm of Tarrytown, N.Y.; her sister-in-law Monica Aragona; her sisters, Mary Wilson (Tom) of York, Pa., and Ellen Chinnici (Michael) of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y.; her sisters-in-law Margaret Flood, O.P., and Mary Flood, O.P., M.D., both of Blauvelt, N.Y.; her cherished children, Elisabeth Byrne (Edward) of Cos Cob, Conn., and John Flood (Jamie Grosz) of Denver, Colo. She was the proud grandmother of Kyra, Ava, Dane and Aria Burnstine, Leo Flood and step-grandchildren Sophie and Quinn Byrne. She was the much-loved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Anne was predeceased by her parents and her granddaughter Kyra Anne.

After graduation from St. Brendan’s Diocesan High School, she earned degrees from St. Vincent’s School of Nursing (RN) and Marymount Manhattan College (B.A.).

Anne spent the bulk of her career as an RN in several New York hospitals, as a director in the home health care agency field and as a stay-at-home mother when her children were in elementary school.

She had been a founding member of the Pelham Nurses Network Respite Program, which provided services to New York City families with handicapped children. She led a local campaign to prevent closing a Pelham grammar school by organizing an army of volunteers to conduct a student survey that demonstrated the right number of grammar school buildings for the district.

Anne was widely known for her generosity, kindness, sage advice and her selflessness. Throughout her life she had beautiful and treasured friendships. She was a mentor, a teacher — someone anyone would be lucky to call friend. She will be forever missed.

A wake for Anne will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home in Bronxville, N.Y. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Pelham Manor, N.Y. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y.

This is a paid notice.