Riverhead resident Bertha A. Wilcenski, formerly of Mattituck, died Dec. 13, 2022. She was 95.

Born April 5, 1927, in Aquebogue, she was the daughter of Frank and Justine (Ruskowski) Doroski.

She married Edward Wilcenski in 1951 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed bowling and travel.

She was predeceased by her husband and children Barbara McCasson and James Wilcenski. She is survived by her children and their families: Bernard Wilcenski (Ellen), grandchildren Michelle Patalano and Tracy Lohn, and great-grandchildren Nicholas, Sergio, Stephanie and Grace; Mary Gelardi (Anthony), grandchildren Steven Gelardi and Gena Gelardi, and great-grandchildren Emeline, Maelyn and Hayden; Dennis Wilcenski (Dalia),and grandchildren Wymira, Paula, Nathaniel and Alexander; Edward Wilcenski; Daniel Wilcenski (Melissa) and grandchildren Winston, Willow Dae and Winter Darling; daughter-in-law Gail Wilcenski; grandchildren Jay Schulz, Casey DeSanto, Michael Schultz; and great-grandchildren Marion, Rachel, Eric Lee and Gabriella.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

