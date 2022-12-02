Blotter: Police respond to report of fight in hospital parking lot

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

• Police responded last Wednesday to report of a fight in the parking lot of Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. A hospital security guard said a man threw a bicycle at him. No charges were filed.

• An Orient woman told police on Nov. 11 that she found a jacket and a scarf in the foyer of her home. She told police she went to bed at 10 p.m. and when she awoke at 7 a.m. the jacket and the scarf were on a bench in her foyer. Three out of four doors were locked. No cameras were found in the neighborhood that might have helped police.

• On Nov. 21, a Peconic man told police that he met a woman named “Diane Gomez” on Facebook and that he sent her pictures of himself. The man told police that she threatened to release the photos if he didn’t pay her $2,000. He told police he did not send her any money and blocked her from his Facebook account. An investigation is continuing.

• On Nov. 11, a Southold building department official inspected a Mattituck home where heavy black smoke had been seen coming from the house. An inspection found a water main in the basement had burst. Mattituck Fire Department officials said a sump pump likely caused a fire. The residence was deemed unsafe and condemned.

• An employee at American Beech Hotel in Greenport told police last Wednesday that someone broke into a walk-in freezer and removed a bag of shrimp and a bag of French fries.

• A Greenport woman told police last Wednesday that she was the victim of a rental scam on Facebook. She answered an ad for a rental property in Mattituck and signed an agreement with the supposed owner and sent that person $1,500. The woman went to the house in question and the owner there said the home was occupied and not for rent. An investigation is continuing.

• Southold police received a report last Wednesday that an unknown person was driving to the Orient Point Ferry “with the intent of committing suicide.” No description of the person or vehicle was given. Police responded but did not find anyone that showed signs of suicidal intent. The next day, an employee of the ferry told police that New London police called him to advise that an unknown woman was intending to jump from a ferry en route to New London. Ferry personnel said they would conduct extra patrols and monitor all passengers for any person showing signs of distress.

• A 35-year-old Cutchogue man, Jose Cruz-Lopez, was arrested last Thursday for driving while intoxicated after an anonymous caller said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 48 and failing to maintain its lane. The vehicle was tracked to the Valero station in Cutchogue, where the driver, Mr. Cruz-Lopez, was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest. He was held overnight for a morning arraignment.

• A Cutchogue woman told police Sunday that an unknown suspect had used her Delta Airlines reward points to purchase electronics that were sent to an address in South Carolina. The woman also said an unknown suspect had taken $1,000 from her Chase brokerage account. A police report was filed at the suggestion of her bank.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.