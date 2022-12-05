Catherine M. Bumble

Catherine M. Bumble of Greenport died on Nov. 29, 2022. She was 75 years old.

Catherine was born on March 18, 1947, in Great Neck, N.Y., to Philip and Margaret Lynch.

She married Charles Bumble Jr. of Greenport, N.Y.

Catherine, known as Cathy, loved to spend time with her grandchildren. They brought her the greatest joy. She often baked cookies with them and made sure they all felt love. She loved watching all her great-grandchildren, near and far away, through a video photo frame. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She always made it special by hiding surprises in the Christmas tree.

Her adventurous spirit was evident in her strong, determined personality, from jumping off garage roofs with her cousin, to exploring different regions of the world with her daughters. She had a love for exploring, seeing new places and visiting Florida with all her children and grandchildren, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Catherine was a dedicated emergency room nurse at Eastern Long Island Hospital, where she tirelessly took care of countless patients, comforting them and ensuring they received the best care.

Predeceased by her husband, Catherine is survived by her children, Anna Fiore of East Lyme, Conn., and Samantha Bumble, Cynthia Bumble and Charles Bumble III, all of Greenport; her grandchildren, Kolisha Kedron and Katrina Rochester of Waterford, Conn., and Victoria Webster, Philip Staples, Charles Staples, Kevin Bumble, Isabella Bumble and Charles Bumble IV, all of Greenport; her son-in-law David Fiore and daughter-in-law Nicole Bumble; her sisters, Patricia Doucett of Greenport, Jane Leahey of Lee, Mass., and Margaret Conway of Southold. She was predeceased by her brother, Philip Lynch.

Funeral services were held Dec. 5 at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport Rescue Squad.

This is a paid notice.