Clint Marczewski was born June 12, 1975, in Riverhead. We lost him on November 29, 2022 at the age of 47, after a lifelong painful battle with the lingering effects of a traumatic gunshot wound he sustained in his early teens.

Nonetheless, Clint’s outgoing personality, contagious laugh and animated humor always shone through. His paralyzed leg made it impossible to join the Marines after graduating Greenport High School so he found a new passion for cooking and became an amazing chef. He worked at many local restaurants, catering services and even a country club.

Clint enjoyed fishing and was a kindhearted, generous man who loved helping others. The birth of his son gave him a new mission in life and he stepped up admirably.

Clint is preceded by his mother, Barbara; survived by his father, Macy, sister Dawn, brother-in-law Tom Cockerill, niece Dahlia, nephew Trevor, partner, Stephanie Southard and his pride, joy and greatest legacy, Brett Marczewski, his son. May his endless smile live on.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Greenport Fire Department, Standard Hose No. 4 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

