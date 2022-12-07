Daily Update: IRS reverses ruling on taxes for septic grants, Land trust unveils restored Moses Case house

Holly Sanford, Peconic Land Trust’s senior project manager, inside the historic Lt. Moses Case house in Southold. The house and five acres of farmland are owned by the Trust. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Rep. Zeldin announces end of taxing septic grants after IRS ruling

Peconic Land Trust showcases restored 1747 home in Southold

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Plan for new development at the corner of Mill Road and Route 58 is scaled down

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Community Center gets a facelift

Group takes holiday respite on Comp Plan

Reiter expected to be elected fire commissioner

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Moto opens coffee bar at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport

2022 Holiday Gift Guide

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Caesar-style Brussels sprouts, two ways

South Fork Dream Home: A renovated Village Colonial in Southampton

WEATHER

Rain is in the forecast again today, with a high temperature near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy this evening and the low tonight will be around 43.