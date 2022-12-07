Daily Update: IRS reverses ruling on taxes for septic grants, Land trust unveils restored Moses Case house
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Rep. Zeldin announces end of taxing septic grants after IRS ruling
Peconic Land Trust showcases restored 1747 home in Southold
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Plan for new development at the corner of Mill Road and Route 58 is scaled down
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Community Center gets a facelift
Group takes holiday respite on Comp Plan
Reiter expected to be elected fire commissioner
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Moto opens coffee bar at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Caesar-style Brussels sprouts, two ways
South Fork Dream Home: A renovated Village Colonial in Southampton
WEATHER
Rain is in the forecast again today, with a high temperature near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy this evening and the low tonight will be around 43.