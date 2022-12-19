Daily Update: McFarland leads Porters to victory, Riverhead man arrested after vehicle theft

Brienna McFarland drives the baseline for the Porters at home Dec. 16. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Girls Basketball: McFarland leads Porters to victory over Southampton

Southold Blotter: Mattituck man arrested for DWI during traffic stop

Editorial: Size of the deer herd on North Fork is at crisis level

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After demolition, plans for the Brewster House site in Flanders remain uncertain

Police: Man driving stolen truck arrested in connection with attempted ATV theft

Cops: Flanders man charged with burglary after home break-in

Blotters: Three arrested with criminal mischief during break-in, Flanders woman severely burned after fire pit accident

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Iron-woman

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner, Dec. 17, 2022

Tracking the ghost of Christmas past: An eminent Island historian took a look back

Gimme Shelter: What’s happened to the English language?

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Dec. 16, 2022

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Magic Color Forest at Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm

Recipe: Homemade eggnog with local ingredients

What’s for sale on the North Fork that’s newly constructed

SOUTHFORKER

Where to eat on Christmas Eve in The Hamptons

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 28.