Daily Update: Peconic Community School presents plans for Cutchogue campus, Town Board delays decision on aid request

Liz Casey Searl (left) and her sister Kathryn Casey Quigley of Peconic Community School present their plans for the purchase of the 10-acre Sacred Heart campus at Cutchogue Civic Association’s official launch Monday. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Civic group’s launch packs library as Peconic Community School presents plans for Sacred Heart site

Board delays funding decision for struggling organizations

Girls Basketball: Tuckers learn tough lessons in preseason loss to Sachem North

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board reviews latest proposal for 165 apartments at former Sears site

Two Timothy Hill residents charged with attempted burglary following card shop break-in

Warrior Ranch in Calverton to hold holiday show for veterans of Suffolk County

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Ballot Proposition 3 numbers trigger manual recount Friday

Consultant: No long review for Inn dock — Court case still pending against two town officials

Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor: Dec. 2, 2022

St. Nicholas Day Fair returns to St. Mary’s

NORTHFORKER

Six spots to catch the USA-Netherlands World Cup game Saturday

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the week of Dec. 3

SOUTHFORKER

Podcast: Lindsay Reichart crafts Hamptons beer at Springs Brewery

Southside Sips: Off to Shelter

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.