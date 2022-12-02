Daily Update: Peconic Community School presents plans for Cutchogue campus, Town Board delays decision on aid request
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Civic group’s launch packs library as Peconic Community School presents plans for Sacred Heart site
Board delays funding decision for struggling organizations
Girls Basketball: Tuckers learn tough lessons in preseason loss to Sachem North
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board reviews latest proposal for 165 apartments at former Sears site
Two Timothy Hill residents charged with attempted burglary following card shop break-in
Warrior Ranch in Calverton to hold holiday show for veterans of Suffolk County
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Ballot Proposition 3 numbers trigger manual recount Friday
Consultant: No long review for Inn dock — Court case still pending against two town officials
Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor: Dec. 2, 2022
St. Nicholas Day Fair returns to St. Mary’s
NORTHFORKER
Six spots to catch the USA-Netherlands World Cup game Saturday
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the week of Dec. 3
SOUTHFORKER
Podcast: Lindsay Reichart crafts Hamptons beer at Springs Brewery
Southside Sips: Off to Shelter
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.