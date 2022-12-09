Daily Update: Porters pick up first boys basketball win, 45-acre farm hits the market for $4.1 million
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Audubon Society makes recommendations to town to better protect endangered shorebirds
Boys Basketball: Porters pick up first win in home opener under new coach
Equal Time: CAST needs help as it helps others
Surrey Lane farm, orchard and vineyard hits the market for $4.1 million
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Residents oppose holding hearings on battery storage, digesters before comprehensive plan is finalized
Aquebogue man indicted after making antisemitic terror threat in NYC
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Basketball loss follows four impressive wins
Turn away from hatred and violence
NORTHFORKER
Get high marks for the holidays with old-fashioned fun at Gingerbread University
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the week of Dec. 10
SOUTHFORKER
7 Perfect Hamptons Winter Walks
Southside Sips: Maverick Margarita
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.