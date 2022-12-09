Daily Update: Porters pick up first boys basketball win, 45-acre farm hits the market for $4.1 million

Leon Creighton drives past Sejuan Kin and Seften Edward for a score. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Audubon Society makes recommendations to town to better protect endangered shorebirds

Boys Basketball: Porters pick up first win in home opener under new coach

Equal Time: CAST needs help as it helps others

Surrey Lane farm, orchard and vineyard hits the market for $4.1 million

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Residents oppose holding hearings on battery storage, digesters before comprehensive plan is finalized

Aquebogue man indicted after making antisemitic terror threat in NYC

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Basketball loss follows four impressive wins

Turn away from hatred and violence

NORTHFORKER

Get high marks for the holidays with old-fashioned fun at Gingerbread University

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the week of Dec. 10

SOUTHFORKER

7 Perfect Hamptons Winter Walks

Southside Sips: Maverick Margarita

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.