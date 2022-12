Daily Update: Sidor Farms gets $400K state grant, Peconic Landing health director honored

Martin and Carol Sidor at their Mattituck potato barn. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

State awards Sidor Farms $400K to expand capacity, pay tribute to potato farming history

Southold native Jennifer Drofenik honored with statewide leadership award for work at Peconic Landing

Southold students’ LGBTQ+ Christmas tree is vandalized

Local farm reveals signs of the past as 1700s coin and other treasures recovered from field

‘A miracle’: Supports pours in for North Fork man after waking from coma

Southold Blotter: Caller reports homeless encampment on private property

Editorial: Report card on Sound’s water quality is must-read

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Annual Christmas parade, bonfire brings holiday cheer to downtown Riverhead: Photos

Wrestling: SWR, ESM honor Suffolk police officer Tim Thrane at pre-match ceremony

Cops: Riverhead man charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law after crash

Riverhead Police arrest UK man in connection to Home Depot theft

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Proposed plans unveiled at library

Sara Garcia is library mom with a superpower

Tickets, accidents head week’s police news

Helping hands for the seriously ill

Column: Travel is so broadening

Suffolk Closeup: Tangling with Robert Moses

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A Sunny Afternoon at Browder’s Birds

Farm Stand to Plate: Pistachio & Cara Cara Orange Jam Wreath Cookies

Warm up with these four festive hot chocolates

SOUTHFORKER

A spirited harvest: Sagaponack Farm Distillery releases its very first bourbon

WEATHER

Snow is possible before 9 a.m. today before clouds begin to gradually clear, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 40 degrees and the low tonight will be 27.