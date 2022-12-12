Daily Update: Sidor Farms gets $400K state grant, Peconic Landing health director honored
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
State awards Sidor Farms $400K to expand capacity, pay tribute to potato farming history
Southold native Jennifer Drofenik honored with statewide leadership award for work at Peconic Landing
Southold students’ LGBTQ+ Christmas tree is vandalized
Local farm reveals signs of the past as 1700s coin and other treasures recovered from field
‘A miracle’: Supports pours in for North Fork man after waking from coma
Southold Blotter: Caller reports homeless encampment on private property
Editorial: Report card on Sound’s water quality is must-read
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Annual Christmas parade, bonfire brings holiday cheer to downtown Riverhead: Photos
Wrestling: SWR, ESM honor Suffolk police officer Tim Thrane at pre-match ceremony
Cops: Riverhead man charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law after crash
Riverhead Police arrest UK man in connection to Home Depot theft
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Proposed plans unveiled at library
Sara Garcia is library mom with a superpower
Tickets, accidents head week’s police news
Helping hands for the seriously ill
Column: Travel is so broadening
Suffolk Closeup: Tangling with Robert Moses
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: A Sunny Afternoon at Browder’s Birds
Farm Stand to Plate: Pistachio & Cara Cara Orange Jam Wreath Cookies
Warm up with these four festive hot chocolates
SOUTHFORKER
A spirited harvest: Sagaponack Farm Distillery releases its very first bourbon
WEATHER
Snow is possible before 9 a.m. today before clouds begin to gradually clear, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 40 degrees and the low tonight will be 27.