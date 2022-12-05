Greenport hosts annual Christmas parade: Photos

A large crowd gathered in Greenport Village for Sunday’s parade. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Crowds lined Main and Front Streets to officially kick off the holiday season with the annual parade of lights in Greenport Sunday.

Costumed characters and fire trucks festooned with colorful lights made their way down Main and Center streets to Front Street, ending at Mitchell Park for the tree lighting ceremony.

Student choir groups performed at the park and revelers also received a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event was initially planned for Saturday but postponed due to inclement weather.

See more photos by Jeremy Garretson below: