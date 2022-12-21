Greenport students recognized for athletic, musical excellence

Cameron Stanton, left, and Jayda Hubbard-Wirts. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The Greenport School District celebrated student athletes’ excellence during last Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. District athletic director Brian Toussaint began by announcing scholar-athlete awards for 26 students, most of whom were present to receive their certificate from BOE president Jaime Martocchia.

“A number of our teams were recognized by Section XI for their outstanding sportsmanship,” Mr. Toussaint said. “This is determined by ratings completed by referees following every game. Only one or two teams from each league receive this award after each season. Our football, field hockey, volleyball, boys soccer and girls soccer were all recognized.”

“The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recognizes student athletes who maintain at least a 90 cumulative GPA while participating in a varsity sport,” Mr. Toussaint said. “This season … every one of our teams were also recognized as Scholar-Athlete teams, meaning at least 75% of each team’s athletes had GPAs of 90 or better.”

Student athletes and musicians were recognized at a recent Greenport Board of Education meeting. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Individual honorees from Greenport’s various sports teams were:

Field hockey: Melizza Mena Ochoa, Jada Clark, Ava Cocheo, Alessandra DeLaNoval, Nyah Medina, Jaclyn Martocchia and India Irving.

Football: Thomas Mastrangelo and Leon Creighton.

Girls soccer: Cameron Stanton.

Boys soccer: Daniel Rivas, Kal-El Marine, Brae Iglesias, Declan Crowley, Jose Merino-Flores, Justus Horton, Jaime Choy Palencia, Collin McDaniel and Ricky Campos.

Volleyball: Brynn Dinizio, Hannah Santacroce, Aleyna Gungor, Olivia Nockelin, Ayania Smith, Lillian Corwin and Emma Wachtel.

Greenport High School principal Gary Kalish then honored students Jazmine Kennedy-Wirts, Jayda Hubbard-Wirts and Brianna Rivas for their participation and achievements in the school’s music program.

Cameron Stanton was also recognized for her involvement with the New York State Council of Administrators of Music Education.

Previously, during halftime at a varsity football game on Oct. 14, Brianna Rivas had also received the Thomas Cutinella Service Award, which “honors characteristics of kindness and modesty and celebrates [a student’s] effort to improve the community,” according to a release. That award, and the sponsoring Thomas Cutinella Foundation, are named for a Shoreham-Wading River High School student who died in 2014 after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during a school football game.