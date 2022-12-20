Helen Mary Schoenthaler of Cutchogue died at home on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. She was 102 years old.

Helen was born on Nov. 15, 1920, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Frances (Trunk) and John Heinlein. She was one of 10 children. She graduated from St. Barbara High School in Bushwick, N.Y., with the Class of 1939.

On Feb. 14, 1947, in Florida, she married the love of her life, Buddy Schoenthaler, and together they had five children.

She was predeceased by her husband, Buddy; siblings Michael Heinlein, John Heinlein, Elizabeth Berwick, Anna Berwick, Joseph Heinlein, Francis Michaelis, Marie Williams, Louise Buttner and George Heinlein; and son-in-law Frank Lobig. Helen is survived by her children, Barbara Hartz of Newtown, Conn., Linda Rodriguez (Harry) of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., Judy Lobig of Newburgh, N.Y., Elaine Fedison (Butch) of Cutchogue, N.Y., and David Schoenthaler (Catherine) of Oriental, N.C.; grandchildren Lisa Lee (Jong), Bill Hartz (Elisa), Dawn Vigna (Chuck), Adam Rodriguez (Karin), Stephan Badillo, April Mandato (Frank), Erika Fedison, Katie Goroleski (James), Lauren Fedison, Christopher Schoenthaler (Luci) and Maxwell Schoenthaler; and great-grandchildren Morgan Kemos (Peter), Christian Lee, Stefan Hartz, Julian Hartz, Jaxon Vigna, Benjamin Rodriguez, Maryella Rodriguez, Frankie Mandato, Giovanna Mandato, Arabella Mandato, Stella Schoenthaler and Baby Goroleski (due in January 2023).

The family has chosen to remember Helen’s life privately at this time. Memorial donations in Helen’s name may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.