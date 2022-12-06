Janet T. Thorp

Janet T. Thorp of East Marion died peacefully on Nov. 26, 2022. She was 92 years old.

Born in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to Clarence and Elsie Townsend, she graduated from South Side High School and worked as a secretary on Wall Street before marrying Francis A. Thorp in 1952. They raised their family in Rockville Centre and retired to East Marion, where the extended Thorp family had summered for many years.

She will be remembered by her family and friends in East Marion, where she could be seen every morning walking to the post office and greeting her neighbors along the way. An active member of the St. Agnes parish community, she volunteered with John’s Place and kept a regular seat at the early Mass on Sunday mornings. Janet was a member of the East Marion Homemakers and played bridge every Wednesday with a close group of neighborhood friends.

Janet was predeceased by her husband of 42 years in 1995. She is survived by her children, Maureen Mills (Jamie Mills), Mary Lynne Hess (the late Rob Hess), Thomas Thorp (Patricia Lauth) and Peter Thorp (Linda Thorp). Janet was the beloved grandmother to Melissa, Peter, Christina, Kenny, Meghan, Jay, Michael, Wendy, Casey, Kirsten and David, and leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren.

Her life was celebrated at a funeral Mass at St. Agnes Church in Greenport, and she was laid to rest next to her husband at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Donations in her memory can be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church or San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport.

