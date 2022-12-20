Kevin Corwin passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, from complications following emergency brain surgery. He was 48 years old.

Kevin grew up in Southold and graduated from Southold High School in 1992.

He is survived by his parents, Walter and Pat Corwin; his sister, Kelly, and her husband, Brian McKernan of Nantucket. Mass., and their children, Connor and Aidan McKernan.

Kevin was an avid fan of professional sports, especially the New York Yankees, San Francisco 49ers and Boston Celtics; he enjoyed music of all decades and spending time with his family, including numerous canine family members.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Brain Tumor Center Fund, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087-7106.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

