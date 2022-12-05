Lucas Benjamin Digons passed away on Nov. 14, 2022, at his home in Mattituck, N.Y.

Luke was born on July 21, 1981, in Southampton, N.Y. He was a graduate of Mattituck High School, Class of 1999. Luke was an accomplished guitar player, cook and an avid hockey fan. He attended Lyndon State University, where he studied meteorology.

He will be remembered for great times playing music with family and friends, the music he wrote, his gentle nature, generosity and kindness, and his great sense of humor.

He is survived by his mother, Jackie Digons; his sister, Leigh; and his brother, Eric. He was predeceased by his brother Peter and his father, James.

Funeral services were held Nov. 19. He will be interred at Cutchogue Cemetery.

