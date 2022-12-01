Margaret Krukowski

Margaret M. Krukowski

Margaret M. Krukowski, a 54-year resident of Greenport, died Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 93.

Born July 12, 1929, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Christopher and Margaret (Von Lindern) Montgomery.

She married John Krukowski on Nov. 2, 1947, in Peconic. She worked for 15 years as a housekeeper at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

Predeceased by her husband in 2018 and her brother John Montgomery, she is survived by her daughter, Victoria Chute of Greenport; siblings Ann Lundgren, Chris Montgomery, Donald Montgomery and Judy Grigonis; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, followed by interment at St. Agnes Cemetery. Father Piotr Narkiewicz will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.