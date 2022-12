Southold resident Mary C. Reichert died Dec. 12, 2022. She was 83.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, with funeral services at 8 p.m. The Rev. Andrew Bradice will officiate.

A “final farewell” will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.