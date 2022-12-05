Patricia ‘Patty’ (Kennedy) Gannon

May 6, 1948 – November 26, 2023

Patricia Gannon, formerly of Peconic, passed away at her home in Jefferson, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was 74 years old.

She was predeceased by her son, Bill Foronjy Jr., as well as her parents, William and Claire Kennedy; her sister Eileen Ardolino and her brother, William Kennedy Jr. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Foronjy of Bridgewater, Mass. (Michaela Spagone), Patrice Foronjy of Peconic, N.Y., and Colleen Manthe of Jefferson, Ga. (Wayne); her sister Rosemary Kennedy Brown of Greenport, N.Y.; as well as her three grandchildren, Gannon Manthe, Shea Manthe and Cass Travers.

Patty was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 6, 1948, and spent her younger years with her siblings; she loved music and singing, and when she grew up she continued to love music and raised her children to appreciate it as well. She loved attending concerts from a young age, and always had great stories about them. She loved watching movies and bingeing her favorite Netflix shows. She also loved Broadway and would sing along to cast recordings or her favorite bands’ albums, playing them loud when she cleaned the house. She loved having tea parties, either at home or at her local tea house. She loved her little garden. Her laugh was infectious and she gave the best hugs.

Patty was the mom of moms. Her warm smile was there to comfort not only her own children, but anyone who needed a mom-type figure in their lives. If you needed a warm meal, a couch to sleep on or even just a hug, Patty was there. Her kids all have friends who consider her to be their “bonus Mom.” She had the kindest heart, a generous soul and loved donating to her favorite charities. She was so happy making meals together and made the best roast beef dinners and Christmas cookies. She adored fresh jelly donuts. She was known as “Grandy,” not only to her beloved grandchildren, but also to her dear greatnieces and -nephews. She loved spoiling her grandkids, sneaking them their favorite candy and sodas and picking out such special gifts for them.

When asked what she felt was her greatest accomplishment in her life, she simply stated, “Being a mom to my beautiful children.” She was definitely the best of moms, best of women. She will be so very missed by many.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, N.Y. A celebration of life will be held afterward.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

This is a paid notice.