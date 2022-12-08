Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 8, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Oct 16-27, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Paskiewicz, J Trust to Leddy, Matthew, 57 Landing Ln (600-39-6-34), (R), $730,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Gudmundsen, G to Salcedo, Roberto, 191 South Path (600-97-2-4.4), (R), $600,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Miller, C to Bonella, Odalys, 229 Flanders Blvd (900-145-3-17.2), (R), $610,000

• Farruggia, M by Administrator to Casabianca Jr, Richard, 80 Royal Ave (900-148-2-27), (R), $285,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 1350 Bay Shore Road to Wadley, Jay, 1350 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-4-33), (R), $1,650,000

LAUREL (11948)

• McNulty Trust by Heirs to Further North Farm LLC, 245 Great Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-129-1-3.1), (V), $590,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Marratime Capital to Sellars, Rick, 515 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.32), (R), $2,399,981

• Oasis at Mattituck to Ehrlich Trust, Joel, 1645 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-7), (R), $1,450,000

• Nelson, S & T to 510 Breakwater LLC, 510 Breakwater Rd (1000-106-9-7.9), (R), $470,000

ORIENT (11957)

• County of Suffolk to Baldwin, Loren, 695 Navy St (1000-25-3-20), (R), $24,151

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Fandrey, M & L to Basile, Gregory, 3901 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-67), (R), $466,800

• Bullard Jr, E to Sarv 12 Properties LLC, 814 Osborn Ave (600-102-3-42), (R), $205,000

• Dannenberg, T to MRK and JPK Island Properties, 26 Tyte Dr (600-111-1-10), (R), $207,500

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Card, J & B to Eddy, Sherman & Mixie & Quinlan, 15 South Midway Rd (700-19-1-39), (R), $990,000

• Berner Trust & J by Executor to Their House LLC, 14 Baldwin Rd (700-19-1-68.1), (R), $1,300,000

• White 456 LLC to County of Suffolk, Menantic Rd (700-22-1-5.11), (V), $4,250,000

• McFarlane Trust to Bocci, Joseph, 2 Deer Park Ln (700-23-2-15.5), (V), $135,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• PWIB North LLC to Hallock, William, 1230 Clearview Ave (1000-70-9-56), (R), $775,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• McCabe, R & A to Mendoza, Helio, 2884 N Wading River Rd (600-27-1-24), (R), $510,000

• Lopresti, J to Malkasian, Kristie, 101 16th St (600-34-1-43), (R), $365,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)