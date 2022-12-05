Richard Wilton

Longtime Southold Town resident Richard Wilton died Nov. 24, 2022, at his home in Greer, S.C.

Born Oct. 12, 1935, he was the son of Albert and Rhena Wilton.

Mr. Wilton served with the U.S. Army, assigned to the Third Infantry Regiment Honor Guard. He worked at Fairchild Camera and Instrument for 18 years before founding Eastern Long Island Kampground in Greenport during the 1970s, running the business until his retirement to South Carolina in 2000.

Mr. Wilton was a member of the Greenport-Southold Chamber of Commerce, serving as president from 1988 to 1990. He also served as director of the Long Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, was a member of the Southold Town Waterfront Revitalization Committee, served on the Southold Town Board of Appeals and was vice president of the Southold Town Promotion Committee.

According to family, “He was known as a man with few words but when he spoke, he spoke his mind.”

He is survived by his wife, Anita; four children, Linda, Tom, Danny and Alexa; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, S.C., will be held at a later date.