Services set for Arthur Quintana and Mark Quintana

Services will take place this week for Arthur Quintana and his son Mark Quintana.

Arthur Quintana, born Dec. 31, 1926, in Paterson, N.J., died Dec. 8, 2022, in East Marion.

Mark Quintana, born Nov. 3, 1956, in Kingston, N.Y., died Dec. 5, 2022, also in East Marion.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ in Cutchogue.

Burial will follow at East Marion Cemetery.