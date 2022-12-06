Shellabration returns to Greenport for 11th year

The 11th annual Shellabration festival returned to Greenport Village this weekend. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Rain couldn’t put a damper on the annual Shellabration festival, which returned to Greenport Village on Saturday and Sunday.

Shellfish lovers descended on the village to enjoy the two-day festival, which features small shellfish plates paired with sips of local wine and beer with the purchase of a wristband.

Now in its 11th year, proceeds from the event help benefit Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Back to the Bays Initiative as well as the Suffolk Project in Aquaculture Training (SPAT) that encourages locals to become stewards of their environment by growing shellfish to restore to the bays.

This year, nearly two dozen eateries and shops participated in the event.

See photos from the second day of the event on Sunday by Jeremy Garretson below.