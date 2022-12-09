Southold Blotter: Caller reports homeless encampment on private property

A Southold man contacted police on Nov. 28 to report that an encampment of homeless people had been set up on private property on Silvermere Road in Greenport West. Officers responded to the area south of the Long Island Rail Road tracks and found the encampment unoccupied. “No persons were in the area, but it appears about four subjects are living in the woods there,” a report states. Patrols in the area will be increased in the coming days, the report states.

• A Cutchogue man, Juan Flores Campos, 34, was arrested Saturday after an officer observed the car he was driving crossing back and forth into oncoming traffic. Mr. Flores Campos refused to stop for the officer and pulled into a driveway in Peconic. The officer observed the man to have blood-shot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath, according to a report. Mr. Flores Campos refused to submit to a field sobriety test. He was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing.

• A Greenport man, Jose Pineda Coto, 26, was arrested Sunday after he was pulled over in Southold for traffic infraction and was found to be intoxicated. He was transported to headquarters for processing.

• Police reported to a Sound Drive address in Greenport on Nov. 29 to investigate that a trailer was missing from the property. A person at the residence said the trailer was a friend’s home. An investigation is proceeding to locate the trailer.

• A Southold woman told police Friday that she loaned her credit card to her daughter while she was roller skating in Greenport. A report states her daughter may have lost the card or it might have been stolen while at the rink. Since then purchases have been made on the card. The woman wanted the incident documented.

• A Greenport West woman told police Saturday that an unknown person was knocking on the side of her house. Police responded with canine support, but no human scent was detected.

• Police responded Saturday to reports of an altercation involving three subjects at a Greenport market. Officers found two of the subjects walking westbound on Route 25 towards the Southold hamlet. One of them told police the other person is always intoxicated, asking people for money and has become physical in the past. That person told police he didn’t want the other person returning to an address where they live. A notice of trespass was signed for the address. Both subjects were told by police not to return to the address.

• A Southold woman called 911 Saturday and when police responded to the address she told the officer that “she wanted to sue her mother for taking Tylenol while pregnant with her sister many years ago,” according to a report. The woman was told by the officer that 911 should only be used for emergencies.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.