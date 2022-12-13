Southold eatery announces closure as future plans remain pending

Erik’s in Southold is closed until further notice, according to a message to patrons on their website. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Erik’s, the popular Southold coffee shop and lunch spot on County Road 48, announced on their website that they are “closed until further notice.”

The announcement was signed by owner Erik Brown; his wife, Elizabeth; and their son, Dylan.

“Erik’s found a niche that welcomes everything that is great about Southold … Local residents, contractors, retirees, growing families and weekend tourists. We served with hospitality in our hearts and an honest intention to listen to what the community wanted and needed out of a ‘coffee shop and lunch spot’ on North Road at the corner at Horton’s Lane,” the announcement said.

Offering breakfast delicacies like Belgian waffles, buttermilk pancakes, classic French toast, pastries and much more, they have become a fixture in Southold Town since opening in 2006. The owners expressed gratitude for the community’s love of the business.

“Thank you sincerely for sharing your days with us,” the announcement said. “We’ve watched your children grow up, we know many of you by name and can usually guess what you’ll order for breakfast! We enjoyed being the coffee break for contractors and the destination spot on the way to the ferry or in between farm stands and vineyards.”

Some reviews left by customers on the business’ Facebook account include: “Have never been disappointed in anything I’ve had at Erik’s. Every experience has been amazing.” Another post said, “Great food in a nice casual atmosphere. Awesome daily specials, too. If I lived closer, I would be there every day.”

The announcement also addresses the question that’s on the mind of many of the café’s patrons: What’s next?

“Honestly, we don’t know for sure,” the announcement states. “For now, it’s time for a much-needed vacation. Time for family, time for health, time for long naps …”

The family signed off by wishing the community happy holidays and blessings. “Our life, our love, our home and our dear friends are here in Southold. See ya at IGA!”