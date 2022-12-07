Southold man, 90, dies in crash on County Road 94 in Calverton Wednesday morning

Authorities were alerted to the single-vehicle crash around 9 a.m. (Credit: Google Maps)

Southampton Town police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Calverton.

According to police, a 2011 Chrysler going eastbound on County Road 94 left the roadway at about 9:02 a.m. and crashed into trees. The crash closed eastbound traffic near Pinehurst Boulevard for several hours.

An updated release from Southampton police said the driver, Theresa Sweeney, 68, of Southold, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for her injuries and passenger John R. Cushen, 90, also of Southold, succumbed to his injuries.

The release said next of kin have been notified and the crash is under investigation by town detectives.