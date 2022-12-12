William Joseph O’Brien

William Joseph (“Bill,” “Billy”) O’Brien left this world peacefully on Nov. 10, 2022, at his home in Spring Valley, Calif.

Born Dec. 16, 1953, to Wm. J. and Anne S. O’Brien in Brooklyn, N.Y., the second oldest of what was to be six children.

The family moved to Sayville and then to Greenport when Bill was 15. He graduated from Greenport High School in 1972 and traveled the East Coast, living in Fort Pierce, Fla., before returning to New York.

In 1975 Bill joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Japan, returning to the states and settling in San Diego, where he worked as a sonar technician for the Department of the Navy until his retirement.

Bill loved all things water. He was an accomplished surfer and worked as a bayman. He was known for his dry, infectious sense of humor and ability to always help someone in need. A devoted lover of animals, he was almost never without a dog.

He was predeceased by his father, William; his mother, Anne; sisters Kathy, Annmarie and Helen; and brother Michael. He is survived by his wife, Susan; his brother Charlie; nephews Liam and Mackenzie; sister-in-law Mary; and nieces and nephews Michael, Emily and Joseph.

Billy will be laid to rest Friday, Dec. 16, at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. A celebration of his life will follow at Steel 94 Restaurant in Spring Valley, Calif. Bill’s Facebook page is available for comments and questions.

Memorial donations can be made to the animal shelter of your choice.

