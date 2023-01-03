Amy Applebaum

Former Mattituck resident Amy Appelbaum of Arlington, Va., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on Dec. 20, 2022.

She was born Amy Sherrill Penny in 1938, the daughter of Arthur and Lucille (Slade) Penny. She received bachelor’s and Master of Public of Administration degrees from Syracuse University, where she met her husband, Henry “Hank” Appelbaum. They married in New Delhi, India, in 1964, while he interned at the American Embassy. They lived in New York City, Uruguay and Washington, D.C., before making Arlington their permanent home in 1970.

Amy devoted her life to community service, for which she was recognized as a “Person of Vision” by the Arlington County Status of Women Commission in 2004. She advocated for people with disabilities through leadership roles in the Northern Virginia Mental Health Association and the Sheltered Occupational Center. She co-founded the Arlington County Association for Learning Disabled Children, which successfully pressured the county to improve education for children with special needs, and she volunteered in her children’s schools.

Amy was employed for two decades as an aide to state legislator James F. Almand. A spirited Democrat, she volunteered extensively for the Arlington Democrats and Arlingtonians for a Better County. She also served on the Arlington Board of Equalization for Real Estate Assessments. An animal lover and feminist, she marched for the Equal Rights Amendment and reproductive rights. Her second-hand Toyota was recognizable throughout Arlington for its many political bumper stickers.

Active for decades in Meals on Wheels and the Leeway Civic Association, Amy knew almost everyone in her neighborhood and often lent a helping hand. As her health declined in recent years, generous neighbors responded in kind.

Amy was predeceased by her parents; her husband; siblings Arthur (Regina) and Marjorie; and brother-in-law, Edward (Laurie). She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Ken); son, Sam; grandchild, Imogen; siblings Larry (Julie) and Gwynne (Maxine); sisters-in-law Judy (Betsy) and Margaret (Sanford, deceased); and their families.

The name Amy means “beloved” — and so she was, by nieces, nephews and cousins as well as devoted caregivers, longtime friends and even a neighborhood cat.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, awla.org, or to a local organization in your own community.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

