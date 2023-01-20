Blotter: Man seriously injured after collision with tractor trailer in Mattituck

Police and the Mattituck Fire Department responded Monday to an accident on Main Road in Mattituck after a tractor trailer, while attempting to back into a commercial business, was hit by a westbound vehicle. The collision caused the vehicle to become trapped under the trailer. The driver, Ronal Ramirez Gomez, was extricated and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. A police statement describes him as being seriously injured.

• A Southold woman told police Jan. 9 that an unknown subject had opened a credit card account using her information and ordered $400 worth of colognes and perfumes. The woman was able to cancel the order. An investigation is continuing.

• Last Thursday, police investigated a criminal mischief complaint on Pike Street in Mattituck after a man told police someone scratched the driver’s side of his truck. A criminal mischief affidavit was completed and investigation will continue. Police reported several additional scratch incidents the following day at the same Pike Street address.

• On Friday, police investigated the possible theft of pool equipment from a Southold residence. The homeowner told police someone entered her backyard, damaged PVC piping to the pool and stole a temperature sensor with copper wiring. A trespass affidavit was completed.

• A priest at the Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport told police Friday that someone took money out of the church’s account without approval. An investigation is ongoing.

• A Cutchogue woman told police Friday that her debit card was used in Riverhead to make four withdrawals totaling $773 from her bank account. An investigation is continuing.

• Israel Cubule Cotzojay, 34, of Greenport was arrested Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated after his vehicle was seen failing to maintain its lane on Main Road in Greenport. He was transported to headquarters for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.