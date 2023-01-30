Christopher A. O’Brien

Christopher A. O’Brien, 62, of Greenport, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 26, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

Chris was born to Thomas and Ellen O’Brien of Rockville Centre, N.Y., on June 16, 1960. He is survived by his brothers, Thomas O’Brien and Daniel O’Brien; his sisters Josephine Hickey, Alice O’Brien, Mary Kelly and Geraldine Murphy; and 19 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Marian O’Brien, his nephew Brendan Kelly and his sister-in-law Kim O’Brien.

Chris (also known as COB) was a well-liked bartender employed at the Townsend Manor Inn in Greenport since 1989. He also worked at the Rhumb Line, Skipper’s, Industry Standard and Cinnamon Tree, serving joy and smiles wherever he was.

Although he loved the North Fork, his adventurous side took over in his early 30s, when he literally back-packed on a six-month trip around the world: Paris, Athens, Amsterdam, Germany, Vienna, Bavaria, Italy, Greece, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Fiji, Australia and New Zealand. Chris’ stories and his generous, beautiful heart and soul will be missed by all who knew him.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, followed by interment at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.