Clare E. Browne

Clare E. Browne passed away peacefully at her home in Garden City on Jan. 13, 2023, at age 81.

Clare had been a resident of Southold for 35 years as well as a member of the Long Island Wine Council and Long Island Farm Bureau.

She was the beloved sister of Joe (Karyn) Browne, John (Linda) Browne, Suzanne (Joe) Daly and Mary (Ed) Ryan; loving aunt to 12 nieces and nephews; and a great friend to many.

Clare, a Queens native, was a graduate of The Mary Louis Academy. She then immediately began to work for New York Telephone Company. She rose through the ranks to become a prominent executive there while attending Queens College (N.Y.) at night/on weekends for her undergraduate degree and later Simmons University (Mass.) for her master’s degree.

There is no wake, per Clare’s wishes. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Our Lady of Victory in Floral Park, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Fork Parish Outreach, P.O. Box 584, Greenport, NY 11944.

