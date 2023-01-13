Daily Update: Greenport movie theater listed for sale, Mattituck woman’s memoir recounts early life in Pakistan
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, January 13, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
As historic theater is listed for $5.5M, an effort mounts to save it
In new memoir, Mattituck resident tells the story of her early life in Pakistan
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Gimme Shelter: Are you superstitious?
Shoring up Reel Point: Slim sliver of land crucial to harbor protection
Friday Night Dialogue: Discussion with author on new book — ‘All’s Fair and Other California Stories’
Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor, Jan. 12, 2023
NORTHFORKER
It’s Day January across the North Fork once again
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 14
SOUTHFORKER
National Bagel Day is January 15th! Where to celebrate it in the Hamptons
WEATHER
Showers and a thunderstorm are possible today before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature could rise to 53 and the low tonight will be around freezing.