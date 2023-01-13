Daily Update: Greenport movie theater listed for sale, Mattituck woman’s memoir recounts early life in Pakistan

The iconic neon sign was installed as part of an extensive renovation effort. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, January 13, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As historic theater is listed for $5.5M, an effort mounts to save it

In new memoir, Mattituck resident tells the story of her early life in Pakistan

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gimme Shelter: Are you superstitious?

Shoring up Reel Point: Slim sliver of land crucial to harbor protection

Friday Night Dialogue: Discussion with author on new book — ‘All’s Fair and Other California Stories’

Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor, Jan. 12, 2023

NORTHFORKER

It’s Day January across the North Fork once again

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 14

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Man Overboard

National Bagel Day is January 15th! Where to celebrate it in the Hamptons

WEATHER

Showers and a thunderstorm are possible today before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature could rise to 53 and the low tonight will be around freezing.