Daily Update: Mattituck boys basketball victorious over Southold, Comedy show fundraiser nets $7K for NFAWL

Mattituck senior Gavin Richards drives the baseline in a road game against Southold. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Comedy night fundraiser nets over $7K for North Fork Animal Welfare League

Boys Basketball: Tuckers earn decisive victory over Settlers, 70-39

Riverhead Tomcats manager retiring after 14 seasons, team to merge with North Fork Ospreys

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls Basketball: Shoreham-Wading River stays undefeated as team looks toward playoffs

Central Islip woman found guilty of murdering Aquebogue man

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Historical Society plans summer programs for kids: Creative activities on the horizon

Island track teams in league championships: Andrea Napoles breaks school record, earns All-League honor

NORTHFORKER

Laurel Antiques offers elegant trinkets and Amish-made furniture

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Add a little spice to your life with this Sag Harbor saltbox

Calling all actors! Audition for the 2023 Bay Street Theater Mainstage Season