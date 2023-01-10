Daily Update: Polar plunge planned to benefit CAST, Retrial begins for Aquebogue murder case
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
North Fork Polar Bears to host ‘Splash for CAST’ in East Marion
2022 Businessperson of the Year: Fred Schultz
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Retrial begins for woman accused of fatal shooting in Aquebogue in 2020
Mangonadas, chamangos will be on the menu at the new Mexicandy slated to open this spring
Federal grant would provide public water to 98 Calverton homes
2022 Business of the Year: The Suffolk Theater
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Preservation board advises temporary use of site
It’s January — now what? The Library can help you stay active, mentally and physically
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner, Jan. 9, 2023
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Native sells donated clothing to raise funds for local charities
North Fork Dream Home: Old world charm in quaint New Suffolk
SOUTHFORKER
Justin’s Chop Shop in Westhampton Beach to reopen this week
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 23.