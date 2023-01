Dorothy Helen Farnbach of Mattituck died Jan. 12, 2023. She was 92.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Those who attend are invited to bring a photo of Dorothy to be placed on a collage board.

Interment will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

A memorial service will take place at a later date at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association.