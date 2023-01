Frederic H. Boutcher III of Laurel died Jan. 12, 2023. He was 72.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Interment will take place at Laurel Cemetery.