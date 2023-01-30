Grace Ann Orzano Griffin, loving wife and mother of two, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at the age of 75.

Grace was born in Jamaica, Queens, on March 4, 1947, to Antoinette and Pasquale (Pat) Orzano. Grace grew up in Oceanside, N.Y., and attended LeMoyne College, where she met her husband, Mike. After earning her master’s in literature at Hofstra University, Grace taught English for more than 30 years at Oceanside Middle School.

After retiring from teaching, Grace moved out to the East End to live in East Marion, the town where generations of her family summered since she was a child. She was an active member of the community, serving as vice president of East Marion Community Association, a member of the Friends of Floyd Memorial Library, docent at Oysterponds Historical Society and Eucharistic minister at St. Agnes R.C. Church, where she served on the parish council. She was also an instructor of Faith Formation at St. Agnes and volunteered at John’s Place, which provides meals and shelter for unhoused people.

Grace is survived by her husband, Mike; her children, Michael and Anne, and their spouses, Kate and Tom; and her sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law Greg. She was the proud “Mimi” of five grandchildren, Emma, Eamon, Elizabeth, Grace and Clare. Grace is joining her sister MaryJo, who preceded her in death.

A wake will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, N.Y. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Agnes R.C. Church, followed by a burial service at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Agnes Church or to Oysterponds Historical Association.

This is a paid notice.