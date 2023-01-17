Housing commission seeks residents’ input on affordable housing plan

Vineyard View in Greenport. (File photo)

The Southold Town Housing Advisory Commission is asking residents via a community housing survey to draft a housing plan to present to the Town Board in the coming months.

The housing plan that is currently being drafted by the commission with the help of consulting agency Nelson Pope Voorhis will have various types of programs, said Councilwoman Jill Doherty, Town Board liaison to the commission.

The plan will include grants that will have to be paid back and some grants that won’t, she said. They’re also hoping to include opportunities for housing nonprofits to apply for grants as well.

“The plan is going to hopefully provide homebuyers and residents, maybe a down payment grant,” Ms. Doherty said. “Then, also on the other end of the spectrum, we’re going to give incentive to builders to build to abide by [affordable housing guidelines.]”

The plan being drafted would not be in residents’ tax bills, Ms. Doherty said.

“This is not a tax, [it’s a] sales transfer,” she said.

The survey went live in October, prior to voters approving a new 0.5 % real estate transfer fee for housing solutions on the East End in November. The legislation is a part of the Peconic Bay Region Community Housing Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in the fall of 2021.

The transfer fee could bring in between $1 million and $2 million per year for community housing in Southold. The town is slated to begin collecting funds this year. However, that money can’t be spent until the Town Board holds a public hearing and approves a plan for how it will be used.

Town officials said the survey has 265 responses to date.

Although they are trying to reach all age groups and demographics with this survey, they need more responses from town residents in the 20- to 40-year-old age group Ms. Doherty said.

“We’re trying to develop the plan that will work best for them and if we have their input, the plan will be better,” she said.

Based on the results of the survey, the town is hoping to learn “the priority of the needs and wherever the town can help best,” Ms. Doherty said.

Town officials said that the next goal for data capture from the survey is the end of January, but they plan to keep the survey open to ensure that the final draft includes the most recent metrics.

Although there’s no official date for when the Housing Advisory Commission will present a draft of the housing plan to the Town Board, Ms. Doherty hopes to be able to present it to the Town Board by March.

“We’ve come a long way on the plan,” she said. “We’re reaching out everywhere to get as much information as we can to make the best plan we can for the town, the community.”

The community housing survey is available online in both English and Spanish. There are also paper copies available at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation at 53930 Main Road in Southold or for pickup at the town’s Planning Department at 54375 Route 25 in Southold.