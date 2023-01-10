Irving Pitman service set
A celebration of life memorial service for Irving “Irv” Pitman of Southold will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Cutchogue Presbyterian Church. A luncheon will follow at Southold American Legion Post 803 at 1 p.m.
Mr. Pitman died Nov. 22, 2022, at age 105.
Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Presbyterian Church, Save the Sound or Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post 803.
DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.