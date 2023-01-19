Kathleen P. Kelly of Southold, N.Y., formerly of Rockville Centre, N.Y., died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. She was 75 years old.

Kathleen was born in June 1947 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Agnes (Mullin) and Peter Kilcommons. She was one of five children. She graduated from St. Agnes High School in Rockville Centre. After high school, she attended Good Counsel College (now Pace University) and St. John’s University, where she attained her master’s degree.

In November of 1969 she married the love of her life, Mortimer M. Kelly III and together they had three children.

Kathleen worked as a teacher for Queens College, where she taught English as a second language. She was a member of St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre and St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Mortimer; children Tara, Sean and Kris; grandchild Julian; and siblings Peter, Thomas, Jeanne and Maureen.

The family received visitors Jan. 17 and 18 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 19 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

