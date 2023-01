Marjorie Louise Christianson of Kennett Square, Pa., formerly of Southold, died Jan. 20, 2023. She was 99.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, followed immediately by funeral services, also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.