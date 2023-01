Mary Lou Northridge of Mattituck died Jan. 9, 2023. She was 87.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Community Baptist Church in Aquebogue. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the church. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Baptist Church, 5267 Sound Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.